2023 Air Force Marathon: top finishers

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio – The 2023 Air Force Marathon drew more than 8,500 competitors Sept. 15-16.
Races in several distance categories took place on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and grounds of the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force and Wright State University.
Here’s a look at the top three men’s and women’s finishers in each event:
MEN’S FULL MARATHON
1st: Jason Salyer — 2 hours, 26 minutes, 48 seconds
2nd: Connor Roche — 2:27:41
3rd: Brett Lechtenberg — 2:32:34
WOMEN’S FULL MARATHON
1st: Katie Ruhlman — 2:47:57
2nd: Margaux Curcuru — 2:58:30
3rd: Jess Petersen — 3:02:26
MEN’S HALF-MARATHON
1st: Jacob Pitman — 1:08:49
2nd: Brandon Dimitri — 1:09:25
3rd: Bret Greene — 1:10:16
WOMEN’S HALF-MARATHON
1st: Christina Johnston — 1:22:35
2nd: Maya Rowen — 1:22:55
3rd: Ellie Tighe — 1:24:27
MEN’S 10K
1st: Daniel Michalski — 33:50
2nd: Brandon Hough — 34:50
3rd: Joseph Kirby — 38:05
WOMEN’S 10K
1st: Darcy Whyte — 38:15
2nd: Victoria Angelopoulos — 39:57
3rd: Elizabeth Rodriguez — 40:31
MEN’S 5K
1st: Daniel Michalski — 14:44
2nd: Terry Beacom — 17:54
3rd: Dominic Buschelman — 18:18
WOMEN’S 5K
1st: Elizabeth Rodriguez — 19:04
2nd: Jordyn Musi — 19:24
3rd: Nancy Costa — 19:48
MEN’S WHEELED HAND-CRANK FULL MARATHON
1st: Dan Stietz — 1:17:20
2nd: Steve Chapman — 1:17:21
3rd: Troy Baker — 1:25:09
WOMEN’S WHEELED HAND-CRANK FULL MARATHON
1st: Holly Koester — 2:03:44
2nd: Jennifer Hogan — 2:37:28
MEN’S WHEELED PUSH-RIM FULL MARATHON
1st: Josh Sommers — 1:46:15
2nd: Greg McCrabb — 1:53:28
WOMEN’S WHEELED PUSH-RIM FULL MARATHON
Champion: Corey Petersen — 3:17:33
For more race results and official times, visit www.usafmarathon.com.
