    2023 Air Force Marathon: top finishers

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2023

    Story by Vince Little 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio – The 2023 Air Force Marathon drew more than 8,500 competitors Sept. 15-16.

    Races in several distance categories took place on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and grounds of the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force and Wright State University.

    Here’s a look at the top three men’s and women’s finishers in each event:

    MEN’S FULL MARATHON
    1st: Jason Salyer — 2 hours, 26 minutes, 48 seconds
    2nd: Connor Roche — 2:27:41
    3rd: Brett Lechtenberg — 2:32:34

    WOMEN’S FULL MARATHON
    1st: Katie Ruhlman — 2:47:57
    2nd: Margaux Curcuru — 2:58:30
    3rd: Jess Petersen — 3:02:26

    MEN’S HALF-MARATHON
    1st: Jacob Pitman — 1:08:49
    2nd: Brandon Dimitri — 1:09:25
    3rd: Bret Greene — 1:10:16

    WOMEN’S HALF-MARATHON
    1st: Christina Johnston — 1:22:35
    2nd: Maya Rowen — 1:22:55
    3rd: Ellie Tighe — 1:24:27

    MEN’S 10K
    1st: Daniel Michalski — 33:50
    2nd: Brandon Hough — 34:50
    3rd: Joseph Kirby — 38:05

    WOMEN’S 10K
    1st: Darcy Whyte — 38:15
    2nd: Victoria Angelopoulos — 39:57
    3rd: Elizabeth Rodriguez — 40:31

    MEN’S 5K
    1st: Daniel Michalski — 14:44
    2nd: Terry Beacom — 17:54
    3rd: Dominic Buschelman — 18:18

    WOMEN’S 5K
    1st: Elizabeth Rodriguez — 19:04
    2nd: Jordyn Musi — 19:24
    3rd: Nancy Costa — 19:48

    MEN’S WHEELED HAND-CRANK FULL MARATHON
    1st: Dan Stietz — 1:17:20
    2nd: Steve Chapman — 1:17:21
    3rd: Troy Baker — 1:25:09

    WOMEN’S WHEELED HAND-CRANK FULL MARATHON
    1st: Holly Koester — 2:03:44
    2nd: Jennifer Hogan — 2:37:28

    MEN’S WHEELED PUSH-RIM FULL MARATHON
    1st: Josh Sommers — 1:46:15
    2nd: Greg McCrabb — 1:53:28

    WOMEN’S WHEELED PUSH-RIM FULL MARATHON
    Champion: Corey Petersen — 3:17:33

    For more race results and official times, visit www.usafmarathon.com.

