2023 U.S. Air Force Marathon

Katie Ruhlman breaks the finish line tape to capture gold in the Air Force Marathon on Sept. 16, 2023, at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Ruhlman set a new course record in the women’s full marathon with a time of 2 hours, 47 minutes, 57 seconds. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez)

