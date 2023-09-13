Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CUNY Interns Gain Valuable Experience During Fort Hamilton Summer Internship [Image 5 of 5]

    CUNY Interns Gain Valuable Experience During Fort Hamilton Summer Internship

    BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2023

    Photo by Mark Getman 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    Interns from the City University of New York pose with their U.S. Army certificates of appreciation, presented by Fort Hamilton garrison command staff and Morale, Welfare and Recreation representatives, at the conclusion of their internship in August. Three interns from CUNY completed a six-week summer internship program at the U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton from early July to mid-August 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman, Fort Hamilton Public Affairs)

