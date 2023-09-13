Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CUNY Interns Gain Valuable Experience During Fort Hamilton Summer Internship [Image 2 of 5]

    CUNY Interns Gain Valuable Experience During Fort Hamilton Summer Internship

    BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2023

    Photo by Mark Getman 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    Damani Duke, and intern from the City University of New York receives a welcoming briefing from United States Army Garrison Fort Hamilton Commander Col. Brian A. Jacobs in the garrison headquarters conference room in July. Duke was one of the interns from CUNY who completed a six-week summer internship program at Fort Hamilton from early July to mid-August 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman- Fort Hamilton Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2023
    Date Posted: 09.17.2023 13:18
    Photo ID: 8026721
    VIRIN: 230710-A-LO645-8648
    Resolution: 4781x2940
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: BROOKLYN, NY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CUNY Interns Gain Valuable Experience During Fort Hamilton Summer Internship [Image 5 of 5], by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CUNY Interns Gain Valuable Experience During Fort Hamilton Summer Internship
    CUNY Interns Gain Valuable Experience During Fort Hamilton Summer Internship
    CUNY Interns Gain Valuable Experience During Fort Hamilton Summer Internship
    CUNY Interns Gain Valuable Experience During Fort Hamilton Summer Internship
    CUNY Interns Gain Valuable Experience During Fort Hamilton Summer Internship

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    CUNY Interns Gain Valuable Experience During Fort Hamilton Summer Internship

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NYC
    Community Outreach
    Civilian Work Force
    College Internship
    USAG Fort Hamilton
    Possibilities

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT