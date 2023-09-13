Damani Duke, and intern from the City University of New York receives a welcoming briefing from United States Army Garrison Fort Hamilton Commander Col. Brian A. Jacobs in the garrison headquarters conference room in July. Duke was one of the interns from CUNY who completed a six-week summer internship program at Fort Hamilton from early July to mid-August 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman- Fort Hamilton Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2023 13:18
|Photo ID:
|8026721
|VIRIN:
|230710-A-LO645-8648
|Resolution:
|4781x2940
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|BROOKLYN, NY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CUNY Interns Gain Valuable Experience During Fort Hamilton Summer Internship [Image 5 of 5], by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
CUNY Interns Gain Valuable Experience During Fort Hamilton Summer Internship
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT