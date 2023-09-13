Interns from the City University of New York (CUNY) receive a welcoming briefing from United States Army Garrison Fort Hamilton Commander Col. Brian A. Jacobs in the garrison headquarters conference room in July. Three interns from CUNY completed a six-week summer internship program at Fort Hamilton from early July to mid-August 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman- Fort Hamilton Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2023 Date Posted: 09.17.2023 13:18 Photo ID: 8026722 VIRIN: 230710-A-LO645-8209 Resolution: 5008x2705 Size: 2.17 MB Location: BROOKLYN, NY, US Hometown: BAY RIDGE, NY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CUNY Interns Gain Valuable Experience During Fort Hamilton Summer Internship [Image 5 of 5], by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.