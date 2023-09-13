Interns from the City University of New York (CUNY) receive a welcoming briefing from United States Army Garrison Fort Hamilton Commander Col. Brian A. Jacobs in the garrison headquarters conference room in July. Three interns from CUNY completed a six-week summer internship program at Fort Hamilton from early July to mid-August 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman- Fort Hamilton Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2023 13:18
|Photo ID:
|8026722
|VIRIN:
|230710-A-LO645-8209
|Resolution:
|5008x2705
|Size:
|2.17 MB
|Location:
|BROOKLYN, NY, US
|Hometown:
|BAY RIDGE, NY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CUNY Interns Gain Valuable Experience During Fort Hamilton Summer Internship [Image 5 of 5], by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
CUNY Interns Gain Valuable Experience During Fort Hamilton Summer Internship
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT