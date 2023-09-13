Interns from the City University of New York pose with the garrison command staff in garrison headquarters, at the start of their internship in July. Three interns from CUNY completed a six-week summer internship program at Fort Hamilton from early July to mid-August 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman- Fort Hamilton Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2023 Date Posted: 09.17.2023 13:18 Photo ID: 8026723 VIRIN: 230710-A-LO645-3651 Resolution: 4273x2889 Size: 2.24 MB Location: BROOKLYN, NY, US Hometown: BAY RIDGE, NY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CUNY Interns Gain Valuable Experience During Fort Hamilton Summer Internship [Image 5 of 5], by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.