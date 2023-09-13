CUNY Interns Gain Valuable Experience During Fort Hamilton Summer Internship

Photo By Mark Getman | Interns from the City University of New York pose with their U.S. Army certificates of...... read more read more Photo By Mark Getman | Interns from the City University of New York pose with their U.S. Army certificates of appreciation, presented by Fort Hamilton garrison command staff and Morale, Welfare and Recreation representatives, at the conclusion of their internship in August. Three interns from CUNY completed a six-week summer internship program at the U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton from early July to mid-August 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman, Fort Hamilton Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

Three interns from the City University of New York (CUNY) recently completed a six-week summer internship program at the U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton. The program ran from early July to mid-August 2023.



At the outset, Col. Brian A. Jacobs, garrison commander, and other command staff provided the interns with orientation briefings.



The interns gained practical experience in their placements and contributed to vital staff tasks. Damani Duke was assigned to the Plans Analysis and Integration Office. Minha Wasim and Mohamed Zubar worked in the Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Directorate.



In addition to their primary roles, the interns spent time in various directorates across the garrison to gain exposure.



They toured the Harbor Defense Museum and learned about each directorate's mission supporting Fort Hamilton as the Army’s only active-duty base in New York City.



At the conclusion of the rewarding internship, Col. Jacobs and senior command staff presented the internships participants with a garrison certificate of achievement and appreciation, along with a commander’s coins in recognition of their efforts.



Fort Hamilton hopes to continue hosting interns from CUNY and other local colleges. The program provides students with valuable experience and the chance to explore careers as Army civilians and in the federal workforce.