USS Marinette Commissions the Wright Way

Menominee, Michigan (Sept. 16, 2023) – The Honorable Jennifer Granholm, Secretary, U.S. Department of Energy, right, is presented with a photo of Navy’s newest littoral combat ship USS Marinette (LCS 25) by Commanding Officer Cmdr. Shane Brewer during her commissioning ceremony in Menominee, Michigan on Sept. 16. USS Marinette is the first U.S. Navy warship to honor Marinette, Wisconsin. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas V. Huynh/Released)

