USS Marinette Commissions the Wright Way

Menominee, Michigan (Sept. 16, 2023) – The Honorable Russell Rumbaugh, Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Financial Management and Comptroller), gives his remarks during the commissioning ceremony of the Navy’s newest littoral combat ship USS Marinette (LCS 25) in Menominee, Michigan on Sept. 16. USS Marinette is the first U.S. Navy warship to honor Marinette, Wisconsin. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas V. Huynh/Released)

