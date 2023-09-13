USS Marinette Commissions the Wright Way

Menominee, Michigan (Sept. 16, 2023) – The Navy’s newest littoral combat ship USS Marinette (LCS 25) begins its commissioning ceremony in Menominee, Michigan on Sept. 16. USS Marinette is the first U.S. Navy warship to honor Marinette, Wisconsin. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas V. Huynh/Released)

