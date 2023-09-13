Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Marinette Commissions the Wright Way [Image 11 of 19]

    USS Marinette Commissions the Wright Way

    MENOMINEE, MI, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Huynh  

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Menominee, Michigan (Sept. 16, 2023) – The crew of the Navy’s newest littoral combat ship USS Marinette (LCS 25) brings the ship to life during its commissioning ceremony in Menominee, Michigan on Sept. 16. USS Marinette is the first U.S. Navy warship to honor Marinette, Wisconsin. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas V. Huynh/Released)

    USS Marinette (LCS 25) Commissions the Wright Way

    Michigan
    Littoral Combat Ship
    U.S. Navy
    Menominee
    USS Marinette
    LCS 25

