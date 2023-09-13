U.S. Army and JGSDF Launch Orient Shield 23 in Japan

U.S. Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force senior leaders brief during exercise Orient Shield 23 at Kamifurano Maneuver Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Sep. 14, 2023. During Orient Shield, JGSDF members train alongside Soldiers from U.S. Army Pacific, U.S. Army Japan, 1st Multi-Domain Task Force, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 1-181st Field Artillery Regiment, 5th Battalion, 20th Infantry Regiment, and Joint Force service members to strengthen interoperability and readiness between the U.S.-Japan alliance to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. National Guard photo by Sgt. Olivia Gum)

