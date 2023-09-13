U.S. Army and JGSDF Launch Orient Shield 23 in KTA, Japan

U.S. Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force senior leaders brief during exercise Orient Shield 23 at Kamifurano Training Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Sept. 14, 2023. The Orient Shield bilateral field training exercise will be executed in various locations throughout Japan to test and refine multi-domain and cross-domain operations and assist with enhancing interoperability between the two nations, by using warfighter simulation and realistic field training exercises that include infantry, army aviation, and HIMARS live fire. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Gum)

