    U.S. Army and JGSDF Launch Orient Shield 23 in KTA, Japan [Image 1 of 4]

    U.S. Army and JGSDF Launch Orient Shield 23 in KTA, Japan

    HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    09.14.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Olivia Gum 

    U.S. Army Japan

    U.S. Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force senior leaders brief during exercise Orient Shield 23 at Kamifurano Training Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Sept. 14, 2023. The Orient Shield bilateral field training exercise will be executed in various locations throughout Japan to test and refine multi-domain and cross-domain operations and assist with enhancing interoperability between the two nations, by using warfighter simulation and realistic field training exercises that include infantry, army aviation, and HIMARS live fire. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Gum)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2023
    Date Posted: 09.16.2023 07:51
    Photo ID: 8025850
    VIRIN: 230914-Z-HJ056-1416
    Resolution: 3190x2127
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: HOKKAIDO, JP
    This work, U.S. Army and JGSDF Launch Orient Shield 23 in KTA, Japan [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Olivia Gum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USJapanAlliance
    OrientShield
    OS23

