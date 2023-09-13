U.S. Army and JGSDF Launch Orient Shield 23 in KTA, Japan

U.S. Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force senior leaders brief during exercise Orient Shield 23 at Kamifurano Training Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Sept. 14, 2023. The U.S.-Japan Alliance has served as the foundation for regional peace and security for over 70 years and remains indispensable to mutual security interests in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Gum)

