U.S. Army and JGSDF Launch Orient Shield 23 in KTA, Japan

U.S. Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force senior leaders brief during exercise Orient Shield 23 at Kamifurano Training Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Sept. 14, 2023. Orient Shield is the largest bilateral field training exercise between the United States Army and the JGSDF. (U.S. National Guard photo by Sgt. Olivia Gum)

