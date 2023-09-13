USS San Jacinto (CG 56) Decommissioning Ceremony

230915-N-TY639-1158 NORFOLK, Virginia (Sept. 15, 2023) - Sailors participate in the national anthem during the decommissioning ceremony of USS San Jacinto (CG 56). San Jacinto was decommissioned after more than 35 years of service. Modern U.S. Navy guided-missile cruisers perform multiple mission including Air Warfare (AW), Undersea Warfare (USW), Naval Surface Fire Support (NSFS) and Surface Warfare (SUW) surface combatants capable of supporting carrier battle groups, amphibious forces or operating independently and as flagships of surface action groups. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 2nd Class Matthew Nass)

