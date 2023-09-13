Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS San Jacinto (CG 56) Decommissioning Ceremony [Image 16 of 16]

    USS San Jacinto (CG 56) Decommissioning Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    09.15.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic

    230915-N-YT061-1268 NORFOLK, Virginia (Sept. 15, 2023) - Sailors participate in the decommissioning ceremony of USS San Jacinto (CG 56). San Jacinto was decommissioned after more than 35 years of service. Modern U.S. Navy guided-missile cruisers perform multiple mission including Air Warfare (AW), Undersea Warfare (USW), Naval Surface Fire Support (NSFS) and Surface Warfare (SUW) surface combatants capable of supporting carrier battle groups, amphibious forces or operating independently and as flagships of surface action groups. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Giovannie Otero-Santiago)

    TAGS

    USS San Jacinto
    SURFLANT
    CSG8
    Surface Force
    CG56

