230915-N-YT061-1234 NORFOLK, Virginia (Sept. 15, 2023) - Sailors exit the USS San Jancito (CG 56) during the decommissioning ceremony in Norfolk Naval Base. San Jacinto was decommissioned after more than 35 years of service. Modern U.S. Navy guided-missile cruisers perform multiple mission including Air Warfare (AW), Undersea Warfare (USW), Naval Surface Fire Support (NSFS) and Surface Warfare (SUW) surface combatants capable of supporting carrier battle groups, amphibious forces or operating independently and as flagships of surface action groups. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Giovannie Otero-Santiago)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2023 Date Posted: 09.15.2023 18:52 Photo ID: 8025546 VIRIN: 230915-N-YT061-1234 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 980.72 KB Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS San Jacinto (CG 56) Decommissioning Ceremony [Image 16 of 16], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.