230915-N-TY639-1258 NORFOLK, Virginia (Sept. 25, 2023) - Vice Adm. Jim Kilby, commander, Task Force 80 and deputy commander, U.S. Fleet Forces, gives the keynote address during the decommissioning ceremony of USS San Jacinto (CG 56). San Jacinto was decommissioned after more than 35 years of service. Modern U.S. Navy guilded -missile cruisers perform multiple mission including Air Warfare (AW), Undersea Warfare (USW), Naval Surface Fire Support (NSFS) and Surface Warfare (SUW) surface combatants capable of supporting carrier battle groups, amphibious forces or operating independently and as flagships of surface action groups. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Nass)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2023 Date Posted: 09.15.2023 18:52 Photo ID: 8025544 VIRIN: 230915-N-TY639-1258 Resolution: 5096x3397 Size: 868.45 KB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS San Jacinto (CG 56) Decommissioning Ceremony [Image 16 of 16], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.