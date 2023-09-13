Surface Navy Association Water Front Symposium West Coast 2023

230914-N-FD567-1048
NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (Sep. 14, 2023) - Rear Adm. Yvette M. Davids, Acting Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, right, and retired Vice Adm. Richard Hunt speak at the Surface Navy Association’s (SNA) Waterfront Symposium West Coast 2023. SNA was incorporated as a Non-Profit Association to promote greater coordination and communication to those in the military, business, and academic communities. For those who share a common interest in Surface Warfare while supporting the activities of the United States Surface Forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2023 12:43
|Photo ID:
|8024608
|VIRIN:
|230914-N-FD567-1048
|Resolution:
|4368x3120
|Size:
|2.57 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
