Surface Navy Association Water Front Symposium West Coast 2023

NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (Sep. 13, 2023) – Greg Carlson, Force Master Chief, Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, right, with Jon Londsdale, Force Master Chief, Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Atlantic Fleet, center, and Jason Knupp, Command Master Chief, Navy Culture and Force Resilience Office, host a Ask the Chief panel during a Surface Navy Association’s (SNA) Waterfront Symposium West Coast 2023. SNA was incorporated as a Non-Profit Association to promote greater coordination and communication to those in the military, business, and academic communities. For those who share a common interest in Surface Warfare while supporting the activities of the United States Surface Forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Stevin Atkins)



Date Taken: 09.13.2023