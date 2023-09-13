Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Surface Navy Association Water Front Symposium West Coast 2023 [Image 3 of 4]

    Surface Navy Association Water Front Symposium West Coast 2023

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Thomas 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    230914-N-FD567-1030
    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (Sep. 14, 2023) – Rear Adm. Theodore LeClair, Deputy Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet; Director, Task Force Littoral Combat Ship, speaks with contractors at the Surface Navy Association’s (SNA) Waterfront Symposium West Coast 2023. SNA was incorporated as a Non-Profit Association to promote greater coordination and communication to those in the military, business, and academic communities. For those who share a common interest in Surface Warfare while supporting the activities of the United States Surface Forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Thomas)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Surface Navy Association Water Front Symposium West Coast 2023 [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Christopher Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SURFPAC

