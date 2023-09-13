230914-N-FD567-1030
NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (Sep. 14, 2023) – Rear Adm. Theodore LeClair, Deputy Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet; Director, Task Force Littoral Combat Ship, speaks with contractors at the Surface Navy Association’s (SNA) Waterfront Symposium West Coast 2023. SNA was incorporated as a Non-Profit Association to promote greater coordination and communication to those in the military, business, and academic communities. For those who share a common interest in Surface Warfare while supporting the activities of the United States Surface Forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2023 12:43
|Photo ID:
|8024607
|VIRIN:
|230914-N-FD567-1030
|Resolution:
|1915x1368
|Size:
|445.6 KB
|Location:
|NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Surface Navy Association Water Front Symposium West Coast 2023 [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Christopher Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT