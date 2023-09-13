230914-N-FD567-1022

NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (Sep. 14, 2023) – Andrew Woodley, Special Action Group Director, Commander Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, speaks at the Surface Navy Association’s (SNA) Waterfront Symposium West Coast 2023. SNA was incorporated as a Non-Profit Association to promote greater coordination and communication to those in the military, business, and academic communities. For those who share a common interest in Surface Warfare while supporting the activities of the United States Surface Forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Thomas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.14.2023 Date Posted: 09.15.2023 12:43 Photo ID: 8024606 VIRIN: 230914-N-FD567-1022 Resolution: 3544x2531 Size: 1.6 MB Location: NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Surface Navy Association Water Front Symposium West Coast 2023 [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Christopher Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.