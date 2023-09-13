Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Service Members sail into annual FOOFARAW event [Image 7 of 11]

    U.S. Service Members sail into annual FOOFARAW event

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2023

    Photo by Airman Kylee Tyus 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. service members compete in a game of tug of war during the annual FOOFARAW event on Hope Island, Washington, Sept. 9, 2023. Every year, the Thurston County Chamber of Commerce and Olympia Yacht Club invites military personnel in coordination with local installations and commands to attend the event. More than 400 Department of Defense service members participated this year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kylee Tyus)

    This work, U.S. Service Members sail into annual FOOFARAW event [Image 11 of 11], by Amn Kylee Tyus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

