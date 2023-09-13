U.S. service members compete in a game of tug of war during the annual FOOFARAW event on Hope Island, Washington, Sept. 9, 2023. Every year, the Thurston County Chamber of Commerce and Olympia Yacht Club invites military personnel in coordination with local installations and commands to attend the event. More than 400 Department of Defense service members participated this year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kylee Tyus)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2023 Date Posted: 09.14.2023 19:46 Photo ID: 8023243 VIRIN: 230908-F-PC602-2031 Resolution: 4415x2947 Size: 1.35 MB Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Service Members sail into annual FOOFARAW event [Image 11 of 11], by Amn Kylee Tyus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.