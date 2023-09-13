U.S. Service Members sail into annual FOOFARAW event

Yachts assigned to the Olympia Yacht Club sail on the Puget Sound, Washington, during the annual FOOFARAW event in, Sept. 9, 2023. The purpose of the FOOFARAW event is to foster ties between the community and service members. FOOFARAW, defined as “much ado about nothing,” started in 1962 and is held for service members to be recognized for their dedication to this country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kylee Tyus)

Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US by Amn Kylee Tyus