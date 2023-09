Participants in the annual FOOFARAW event sail towards Hope Island on the Puget Sound, Washington, Sept. 9, 2023. Every year, the Thurston County Chamber of Commerce and Olympia Yacht Club invite military personnel in coordination with local installations and commands to attend the event. More than 400 Department of Defense service members attended this year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kylee Tyus)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2023 Date Posted: 09.14.2023 19:46 Photo ID: 8023238 VIRIN: 230908-F-PC602-1065 Resolution: 5792x3867 Size: 1.86 MB Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Service Members sail into annual FOOFARAW event [Image 11 of 11], by Amn Kylee Tyus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.