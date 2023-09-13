U.S. Service Members sail into annual FOOFARAW event

Retired U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kenneth Smith, a member of Veterans Funeral Services Post 318, smiles during the FOOFARAW event on Hope Island, Washington, Sept. 9, 2023. Smith retired out of Joint Base Lewis-McChord as an aircraft mechanic and flight engineer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kylee Tyus)

