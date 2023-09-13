U.S. Service Members sail into annual FOOFARAW event

U.S. service members prepare for the national anthem during the annual FOOFARAW event on Hope Island, Washington, Sept. 9, 2023. Every year, the Thurston County Chamber of Commerce and Olympia Yacht Club invite military personnel in coordination with local installations and commands to attend the event. More than 400 Department of Defense service members attended this year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kylee Tyus)

