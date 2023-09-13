Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tyndall Community Commons Construction Site [Image 5 of 8]

    Tyndall Community Commons Construction Site

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2023

    Photo by Venessa Armenta 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A rebar frame is placed underground at a Zone 11 construction site at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 8, 2023. The rebar must be laid before the concrete foundation can be poured on building sites. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2023
    Date Posted: 09.14.2023 16:14
    Photo ID: 8022998
    VIRIN: 230907-F-NF392-1006
    Resolution: 8159x5439
    Size: 4.41 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Tyndall Community Commons Construction Site [Image 8 of 8], by Venessa Armenta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

