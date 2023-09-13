Pumps remove water from the ground on construction sites at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 8, 2023. Removing water from the ground helps crew create a foundation on sturdier soil for buildings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2023 16:13
|Photo ID:
|8022994
|VIRIN:
|230907-F-NF392-1003
|Resolution:
|8128x5419
|Size:
|4.73 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tyndall Community Commons Construction Site [Image 8 of 8], by Venessa Armenta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
