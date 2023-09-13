Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tyndall Community Commons Construction Site [Image 2 of 8]

    Tyndall Community Commons Construction Site

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2023

    Photo by Venessa Armenta 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Pumps remove water from the ground on construction sites at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 8, 2023. Removing water from the ground helps crew create a foundation on sturdier soil for buildings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2023
    Date Posted: 09.14.2023 16:13
    Photo ID: 8022994
    VIRIN: 230907-F-NF392-1003
    Resolution: 8128x5419
    Size: 4.73 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tyndall Community Commons Construction Site [Image 8 of 8], by Venessa Armenta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tyndall Community Commons Construction Site
    Tyndall Community Commons Construction Site
    Tyndall Community Commons Construction Site
    Tyndall Community Commons Construction Site
    Tyndall Community Commons Construction Site
    Tyndall Community Commons Construction Site
    Tyndall Community Commons Construction Site
    Tyndall Community Commons Construction Site

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Rebuild
    ACC
    Tyndall

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT