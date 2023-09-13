Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tyndall Community Commons Construction Site [Image 1 of 8]

    Tyndall Community Commons Construction Site

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2023

    Photo by Venessa Armenta 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A construction site in Zone 11 makes progress during a rebuild at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 8, 2023. Zone 11 is designated for the new Community Commons and Chapel facilities that are set to be complete in early 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2023
    Date Posted: 09.14.2023 16:13
    Photo ID: 8022993
    VIRIN: 230907-F-NF392-1002
    Resolution: 6903x4216
    Size: 2.38 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tyndall Community Commons Construction Site [Image 8 of 8], by Venessa Armenta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tyndall Community Commons Construction Site
    Tyndall Community Commons Construction Site
    Tyndall Community Commons Construction Site
    Tyndall Community Commons Construction Site
    Tyndall Community Commons Construction Site
    Tyndall Community Commons Construction Site
    Tyndall Community Commons Construction Site
    Tyndall Community Commons Construction Site

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Rebuild
    ACC
    Tyndall

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT