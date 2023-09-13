A contractor walks through a construction site at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 8, 2023. The land will be developed into two new Community Commons buildings totaling 68,400 sq. ft. and the Chapel facilities measuring 18,400 sq. ft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.07.2023 Date Posted: 09.14.2023 16:14 Photo ID: 8022997 VIRIN: 230907-F-NF392-1005 Resolution: 7133x5004 Size: 2.53 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tyndall Community Commons Construction Site [Image 8 of 8], by Venessa Armenta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.