Rebar pipes stick out of the ground on a construction site at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 8, 2023. The site is set to be the new Community Commons and Chapel facilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2023 16:14
|Photo ID:
|8023004
|VIRIN:
|230907-F-NF392-1001
|Resolution:
|8195x4606
|Size:
|4.2 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tyndall Community Commons Construction Site [Image 8 of 8], by Venessa Armenta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT