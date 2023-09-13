Rebar pipes stick out of the ground on a construction site at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 8, 2023. The site is set to be the new Community Commons and Chapel facilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.07.2023 Date Posted: 09.14.2023 16:14 Photo ID: 8023004 VIRIN: 230907-F-NF392-1001 Resolution: 8195x4606 Size: 4.2 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tyndall Community Commons Construction Site [Image 8 of 8], by Venessa Armenta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.