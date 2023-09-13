Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill aviators learn combatives in SERE course [Image 6 of 7]

    MacDill aviators learn combatives in SERE course

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Donald Hart, 63 Air Refueling Squadron pilot, back, performs a rear naked choke on Maj. Brent Manbeck, 63 ARS pilot, during a Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape conduct after capture course at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 11, 2023. Aircrew members assigned to the 91st ARS, 50th ARS and 63rd ARS learned basic combative techniques including boxing, Muay Thai and grappling in the SERE course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

