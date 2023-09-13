MacDill aviators learn combatives in SERE course

U.S. Air Force Maj. Donald Hart, 63 Air Refueling Squadron pilot, back, performs a rear naked choke on Maj. Brent Manbeck, 63 ARS pilot, during a Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape conduct after capture course at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 11, 2023. Aircrew members assigned to the 91st ARS, 50th ARS and 63rd ARS learned basic combative techniques including boxing, Muay Thai and grappling in the SERE course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

