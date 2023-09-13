MacDill aviators learn combatives in SERE course

Aircrew members assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron, 50th ARS and 63rd ARS participate in a Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape conduct after capture course at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 11, 2023. The participants learned basic combative techniques including boxing, Muay Thai and grappling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

Date Taken: 09.11.2023
Location: TAMPA, FL, US