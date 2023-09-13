MacDill aviators learn combatives in SERE course

U.S. Air Force Capt. Orchydia Sackey, 50th Air Refueling Squadron pilot, performs a Muay Thai clinch on a training dummy at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 11, 2023. Aircrew members assigned to the 91st ARS, 50th ARS and 63rd ARS participated in a Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape conduct after capture course that taught basic combative techniques including boxing, Muay Thai and grappling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

