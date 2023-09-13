U.S. Air Force Capt. Orchydia Sackey, 50th Air Refueling Squadron pilot, performs a Muay Thai clinch on a training dummy at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 11, 2023. Aircrew members assigned to the 91st ARS, 50th ARS and 63rd ARS participated in a Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape conduct after capture course that taught basic combative techniques including boxing, Muay Thai and grappling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2023 15:00
|Photo ID:
|8022846
|VIRIN:
|230911-F-TE518-1022
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|21.13 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MacDill aviators learn combatives in SERE course [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT