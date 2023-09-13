U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ayden Geilinger, 50th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, participates in a Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape conduct after capture course at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 11, 2023. Aircrew members assigned to the 91st ARS, 50th ARS and 63rd ARS learned basic combative techniques including boxing, Muay Thai and grappling in the SERE course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2023 Date Posted: 09.14.2023 15:00 Photo ID: 8022863 VIRIN: 230911-F-TE518-1021 Resolution: 7008x4672 Size: 9.34 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MacDill aviators learn combatives in SERE course [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.