MacDill aviators learn combatives in SERE course

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Matthew Montour, a Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape specialist assigned to the 6th Operations Support Squadron, demonstrates a strike on a training dummy at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 11, 2023. Aircrew members assigned to the 91st, 50th and 63rd Air Refueling Squadrons learned basic combative techniques including boxing, Muay Thai and grappling in a SERE conduct after capture course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

