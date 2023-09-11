(L) Jake Schultz, an Army applicant shipping from Tampa MEPS, poses for a photo with his father, Thomas, after taking his Oath of Enlistment. USMEPCOM recently released policy allowing two guests per applicant about to ship to basic training, as well as National Guard and Reserve component applicants.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.29.2023 Date Posted: 09.13.2023 09:57 Photo ID: 8019781 VIRIN: 230828-D-E7460-1180 Resolution: 2598x3461 Size: 5.07 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Visitor Policy Brings Families Back to the MEPS [Image 6 of 6], by Derrik Noack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.