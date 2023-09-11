Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Visitor Policy Brings Families Back to the MEPS [Image 2 of 6]

    Visitor Policy Brings Families Back to the MEPS

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2023

    Photo by Derrik Noack 

    U.S. Military Entrance Processing Command

    Kevin Cruz embraces his mother, Lunice, before shipping to Navy basic training from Tampa MEPS. USMEPCOM recently released policy allowing two guests per applicant about to ship to basic training, as well as National Guard and Reserve component applicants.

    Date Taken: 08.29.2023
    Date Posted: 09.13.2023 09:57
    Photo ID: 8019772
    VIRIN: 230828-D-E7460-1170
    Resolution: 2545x3394
    Size: 5.4 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Parents
    Recruits
    Applicants
    MEPS
    USMEPCOM

