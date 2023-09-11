Visitor Policy Brings Families Back to the MEPS

Applicants say farewell to family members following their Oath of Enlistment in the ceremony room of Tampa MEPS. USMEPCOM recently released policy allowing two guests per applicant about to ship to basic training, as well as National Guard and Reserve component applicants.

