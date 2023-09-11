Visitor Policy Brings Families Back to the MEPS

(Center) Christian Castro, Navy applicant, poses for a photo with his parents following his Oath of Enlistment at Tampa MEPS. USMEPCOM recently released policy allowing two guests per applicant about to ship to basic training, as well as National Guard and Reserve component applicants.

Date Taken: 08.29.2023