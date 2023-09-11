COMPACFLT Visits ROKS Hansando

U.S. Navy Adm. Samuel Paparo (right), commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, greets Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy Cmdr. Cho, Ji-Min, commanding officer of ROKS Hwacheon (AOE-59), during a visit to ROKS Hansando (ATH-81) on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Sept. 11, 2023. The ships are a part of the ROK Navy Cruise Training Task Group, and Pearl Harbor is their first port visit as part of the 70th ROK Navy Cruise Training. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jonathan B. Trejo)
