COMPACFLT Visits ROKS Hansando

U.S. Navy Adm. Samuel Paparo (right), commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, meets with Republic of Korea (ROK) Rear Adm. Cho, Choong-ho (left), commander, ROK Navy Cruise Training Task Group (CTTG), and Hong, Seok-in (middle left), ROK Consul-General to Hawaii, during a visit aboard ROKS Hansando (ATH-81) on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Sept. 11, 2023. Hansando is a part of the ROK Navy CTTG, and Pearl Harbor is its first port visit as part of the 70th ROK Navy Cruise Training. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jonathan B. Trejo)

