U.S. Navy Adm. Samuel Paparo (left), commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, answers questions from midshipmen aboard ROKS Hansando (ATH-81) during a visit to the ship while moored at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Sept. 11, 2023. Hansando is a part of the ROK Navy Cruise Training Task Group, and Pearl Harbor is its first port visit as part of the 70th ROK Navy Cruise Training. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jonathan B. Trejo)

Date Taken: 09.11.2023 Date Posted: 09.12.2023 COMPACFLT Visits ROKS Hansando [Image 9 of 9]