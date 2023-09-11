U.S. Navy Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, greets midshipmen from the Republic of Korea (ROK), Saudi Arabia, Vietnam and Philippines during a visit aboard ROKS Hansando (ATH-81) on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Sept. 11, 2023. Hansando is a part of the ROK Navy Cruise Training Task Group, and Pearl Harbor is its first port visit as part of the 70th ROK Navy Cruise Training. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jonathan B. Trejo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2023 Date Posted: 09.12.2023 21:35 Photo ID: 8018976 VIRIN: 230911-N-XG464-1065 Resolution: 3912x2617 Size: 1.87 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, COMPACFLT Visits ROKS Hansando [Image 9 of 9], by CPO Jonathan Trejo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.