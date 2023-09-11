COMPACFLT Visits ROKS Hansando

U.S. Navy Adm. Samuel Paparo (middle right), commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, and his executive assistant, U.S. Navy Capt. Jay Clark, meets with Hong, Seok-in (left), Republic of Korea (ROK) Consul-General to Hawaii, and ROK Rear Adm. Cho, Choong-ho, commander, ROK Navy Cruise Training Task Group (CTTG), during a visit aboard ROKS Hansando (ATH-81) on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Sept. 11, 2023. Hansando is a part of the ROK Navy CTTG, and Pearl Harbor is its first port visit as part of the 70th ROK Navy Cruise Training. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jonathan B. Trejo)

