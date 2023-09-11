Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COMPACFLT Visits ROKS Hansando [Image 7 of 9]

    COMPACFLT Visits ROKS Hansando

    UNITED STATES

    09.11.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Jonathan Trejo 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    U.S. Navy Adm. Samuel Paparo (middle right), commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, and his executive assistant, U.S. Navy Capt. Jay Clark, meets with Hong, Seok-in (left), Republic of Korea (ROK) Consul-General to Hawaii, and ROK Rear Adm. Cho, Choong-ho, commander, ROK Navy Cruise Training Task Group (CTTG), during a visit aboard ROKS Hansando (ATH-81) on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Sept. 11, 2023. Hansando is a part of the ROK Navy CTTG, and Pearl Harbor is its first port visit as part of the 70th ROK Navy Cruise Training. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jonathan B. Trejo)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.12.2023 21:35
    TAGS

    U.S. Pacific Fleet
    Navy
    partnership
    Republic of Korea
    Cruise Training Task Group
    ROKS Hansando (ATH-81)

