ACC commander announces new William Tell award

The “Lt. Col. James Harvey III F-15 Wing Award.” The award is named in honor of retired Air Force Lt. Col. Harvey, who was a member of the storied 332nd Fighter Group of the Tuskegee Airmen and winners of the “Best Overall Team Award” during the first-ever gunnery meet held in 1949 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada.

