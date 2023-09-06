The “Lt. Col. James Harvey III F-15 Wing Award.” The award is named in honor of retired Air Force Lt. Col. Harvey, who was a member of the storied 332nd Fighter Group of the Tuskegee Airmen and winners of the “Best Overall Team Award” during the first-ever gunnery meet held in 1949 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2023 16:34
|Photo ID:
|8016269
|VIRIN:
|230910-F-JG883-4374
|Resolution:
|1745x2048
|Size:
|570.69 KB
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ACC commander announces new William Tell award [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Dana Tourtellotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
ACC commander announces new William Tell award
ACC commander announces new William Tell award
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT