ACC commander announces new William Tell award

U.S. Air Force Gen Mark Kelly, commander Air Combat Command introduces the new William Tell Competition “Lt. Col. James Harvey III F-15 Wing Award” during the competition’s ceremony dinner at the Air Dominance Center in Savannah, Ga. The new award is named in honor of retired Air Force Lt. Col. Harvey, (left) a member of the storied 332nd Fighter Group of the Tuskegee Airmen and winners of the “Best Overall Team Award” during the first-ever gunnery meet held in 1949 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. Air and ground crews will compete for best of the best recognition at the 2023 William Tell Air-to-Air Weapons meet, the first fighter competition of its kind in nearly two decades.

