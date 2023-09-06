Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACC commander announces new William Tell award [Image 4 of 5]

    ACC commander announces new William Tell award

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte 

    Air Combat Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Gen Mark Kelly, commander Air Combat Command speaks during the during the competition’s William Tell 2023 ceremony dinner at the Air Dominance Center in Savannah, Ga., where he introduced the new “Lt. Col. James Harvey III F-15 Wing Award.” The award is named in honor of retired Air Force Lt. Col. Harvey, who was a member of the storied 332nd Fighter Group of the Tuskegee Airmen and winners of the “Best Overall Team Award” during the first-ever gunnery meet held in 1949 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. Air and ground crews will compete for best of the best recognition at the 2023 William Tell Air-to-Air Weapons meet, the first fighter competition of its kind in nearly two decades.

    Date Taken: 09.10.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 16:33
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 
    This work, ACC commander announces new William Tell award [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Dana Tourtellotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACC
    Tuskegee
    William-Tell

