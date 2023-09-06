ACC commander announces new William Tell award

U.S. Air Force Gen Mark Kelly, commander Air Combat Command speaks during the during the competition’s William Tell 2023 ceremony dinner at the Air Dominance Center in Savannah, Ga., where he introduced the new “Lt. Col. James Harvey III F-15 Wing Award.” The award is named in honor of retired Air Force Lt. Col. Harvey, who was a member of the storied 332nd Fighter Group of the Tuskegee Airmen and winners of the “Best Overall Team Award” during the first-ever gunnery meet held in 1949 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. Air and ground crews will compete for best of the best recognition at the 2023 William Tell Air-to-Air Weapons meet, the first fighter competition of its kind in nearly two decades.

Date Taken: 09.10.2023
Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US
by SSgt Dana Tourtellotte